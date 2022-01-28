Ananya Panday says she wants a lover like Shah Rukh Khan

Ananya Panday these days has been grabbing all the limelight and making it to the headlines ever since her film ‘Gehraiyaan’s’ first look has released. After the launch of the trailer, fans have been going gaga over the film and fans are excited to watch Ananya in an all-new avatar on the silver screen. Well, along with the Student Of The Year 2 actress this film will also see Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actors are currently on a promotional spree and Ananya in an interview with Hindustan Times opened up about a lot of things.

Talking about her idea of a perfect relationship Ananya Panday quipped, “While I was growing up, I watched a lot of Shah Rukh Khan’s (actor) films, and I wanted an ideal man who would be madly in love with me and look at me with love-struck eyes. After a while, I realised that love is a lot about communication and friendship.” The actress further revealed that infidelity is a deal-breaker for her and working in Gehraiyaan helped her not judge people and their decisions.

Ananya Panday termed Gehraiyaan as a big learning experience for her and she hopes that the film marks a new career trajectory for her. From the trailer of the film, it seems like Gehraiyaan is a story about the complexities in human relationships, love, friendship, and betrayal. The story revolves around the lives of four people Alisha Tia (Ananya) Zain, and Karan (Dhairya). This Shakun Batra directorial is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films.

On the work front, Ananya has quite a few interesting projects lined up. She will soon be seen in the pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from this, she also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Manish Malhotra’s get-together with Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday & others; PICS