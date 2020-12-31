Ananya Panday says she is working towards progressively becoming her real self
Actress Ananya Panday is working towards becoming the real her, according to her new poolside post on social media.
Ananya has posted a string of bikini pictures on Instagram, where she sits by the poolside. In one of the frames, she tucks into a burger.
"Progressively becoming the real me," she wrote as the caption.
Ananya's latest release on OTT was the film "Khaali Peeli". She is now shooting Shakun Batra's untitled film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress also has a film coming up with Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda
Credits :IANS
