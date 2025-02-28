Ananya Panday says she would love to play THESE Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone roles: 'Could not even give...’

In 2024, Ananya Panday impressed the audience with her performances in the movie CTRL and the series Call Me Bae. She is now gearing up to entertain them with more exciting projects. The actress recently revealed that she would love to play Kareena Kapoor Khan’s characters Poo and Geet. She mentioned that she wouldn’t be able to do even a bit of what Kareena did with them. Ananya also named Deepika Padukone’s role in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae director, Collin D’Cunha, asked her to reveal the characters she would like to play. In response, Ananya named Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Geet from Jab We Met, which were close to her heart.

She stated, “I could probably not even give 0.1 percent of what Kareena did with either of those characters, but they would be so much fun.” The actress further mentioned Kareena’s role in Chameli, Konkona Sensharma in Luck by Chance, and Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

During the same interview, Ananya Panday’s Gehraiyaan director, Shakun Batra, asked her about her dream roles. She shared that she would love to do a biopic. She revealed that she enjoyed watching portrayals of Princess Diana in The Crown and Spencer.

Ananya stated that she was fascinated by how one character can be played in so many different ways. She added, “I don’t think I’ll ever be able to do it, but I like the idea of playing yesteryear actors from the ’50s and ’60s like Madhubala, Meena Kumari and Waheeda Rehman.”

Meanwhile, in 2025, Ananya Panday’s first release is expected to be a movie based on lawyer C. Sankaran Nair. It co-stars Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. The courtroom drama film is reportedly titled Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh and is apparently set to arrive on April 18, 2025.

The romantic drama Chand Mera Dil with Kill fame Lakshya is also in Ananya’s pipeline. In the OTT space, she has begun working on Call Me Bae Season 2.