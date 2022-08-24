Ananya Panday says she would love to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Want Ranveer Singh as my co-star in it

Ananya Panday is undoubtedly one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. Despite being a few films old, Ananya has successfully made her space in the big and glamorous world of showbiz. The actress is currently busy promoting her most anticipated film ‘Liger’ with the South sensation Vijay Deverakonda alongside Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Ronit Roy, and Getup Srinu. This also marks the Student Of The Year 2 actress' debut in Telugu cinema.

Ahead of the film's release, in an interview with ANI, Ananya revealed her wish for working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film. She said: "He’s amazing. I love his films”. Further, when she was asked who would she love to have with her in the film as a co-star, she expressed the desire to work with Ranveer Singh. Meanwhile, the makers had organised a grand event for the trailer launch of Liger which was attended by Vijay, Ananya, Puri Jagannadh, and Karan Johar. Ranveer also made a special appearance at the event. Talking about Liger, it is scheduled for theatrical release on 25 August 2022 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

In 2021, Ananya shared a picture with Ranveer on her Instagram handle and called him ‘The Bestie Ran-Ran.’ Sharing the post, Ananya wrote, “The umbrella can keep out the sun but not the heat ft. The Bestie Ran-Ran.” Ranveer also took to the comments section and wrote, “Oh, Nan-Nan!” In the picture, Ananya is seen dressed in a short green dress while Ranveer peeped from behind her and was seen holding a huge rainbow-coloured umbrella in his hand.

On the work front, Ananya will feature next in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Ranveer, on the other hand, Ranveer will be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Cirkus, and the Hindi remake of Anniyan.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday reveals getting 'very affected' by trolls; Says 'I want people to like me as an actor'