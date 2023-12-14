Ananya Panday says she would opt for love marriage amid dating rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur

Amidst the buzz of romance with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday spills the beans on her desire for a love marriage at the perfect juncture. She also emphasizes the significance of love in her life!

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, although maintaining an unofficial stance on their relationship, consistently portray a couple dynamic that doesn't escape the notice of fans. Speculations about their romance surfaced when they were seen vacationing together at an overseas destination. Ananya subtly acknowledged their connection during an appearance on Koffee with Karan 8. The actress, who is preparing for the release of her upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, recently expressed her desire for a love marriage when the right time arrives.

Ananya Panday opens up on her marriage plans

In the midst of swirling dating rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, during a recent Agenda AajTak event, shed light on her thoughts about marriage. Describing herself as a hopeless romantic, she expressed her desire for a love marriage when the time is right. Ananya emphasized that her parents' relationship sets a high standard for love in her life, one built on love, respect, and trust. Anything falling short of these elements is not acceptable to her. According to the Dream Girl 2 actress, love is a crucial force that keeps individuals grounded and happy, and she genuinely adores the concept of love.

Ananya Panday's work front

Ananya Panday is set to grace the screen in the upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The movie draws inspiration from the song of the same name featured in the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho. Against the bustling backdrop of Mumbai, this coming-of-age story is expertly crafted by debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh. Leading the creative endeavors are Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar from Excel Entertainment, joined by the collaborative efforts of Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar from Tiger Baby.

The narrative unfolds around the lives of three friends – Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday), and Neil (Adarsh Gourav). The film explores their relatable journey as best friends navigating the complexities of aspirations, relationships, and emotions against the dynamic canvas of Mumbai. The film promises to offer a glimpse into their shared experiences and individual growth, weaving a captivating tale of friendship and self-discovery.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Aditya Roy Kapur's reaction as he spots paparazzi clicking him with rumored GF Ananya Panday

Latest Articles