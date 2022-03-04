Ananya Panday says she's 'not ok with infidelity' in relationships, shares biggest takeaway from Gehraiyaan

Ananya Panday’s recent release Gehraiyaan has been the talk of the town since its release. The film which deals with relationship complexities has been hailed by fans for bringing up the issue with so much care. Even the actress’s performance was also appreciated. She played the role of Tia and was seen as the love interest of Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The romantic drama has focused on many other angles too. But when Ananya was asked what was her biggest learning from the film, she revealed not to be judgemental.

In an interview with Elle, Ananya opened up what she learnt from her character. The SOTY 2 actress said that she is not okay with infidelity and believes in loyalty. Explaining her point further, she stressed that trust, communication, and honesty are an important part of any relationship and so is for her too. But when asked what was her takeaway from Gehraiyaan, the actress revealed that one should not be judgmental about relationships that they don’t know about, or situations that they’re not in.

Shakun Batra’s directorial was released on the digital platform. The film songs have been loved by fans a lot and so has the chemistry of Deepika and Siddhant.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Written by Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh, the film as per reports will revolve around three friends who are lost in the world of screens. She also has Liger in her kitty.

