Ananya Panday says she's 'obsessed' with lemon sorbet as she enjoys Italy vacay; Shanaya Kapoor sends her love
"Just a girl obsessed with lemon sorbet," wrote Ananya Panday.
After the release of her latest film Liger, Ananya Panday has taken some off and is currently holidaying in Capri. On Wednesday, the actor shared a set of pictures of herself from her Italian holiday on her Instagram handle. She visited beautiful locations during her trip and gave a glimpse of a beach with many cruise ships, lemon and flower shop. She wore a multicoloured floral dress with sunglasses. In the pictures, Ananya can be seen wearing a floral print dress and posing in different parts of Capri.
In a few pictures, the actor can be seen posing for the camera, while in another shot, she can be seen enjoying ice cream. Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote, "just a girl obsessed with lemon sorbet" with a lemon, a sun and a water wave emojis. Soon her post was flooded with many comments from her fans, who dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section. Ananya's post also caught the attention of her BFF Shanaya Kapoor, whose comment read, "Ly" with a red heart and a teary eye emojis. Mother Bhavana Pandey too commented on her daughter's post and dropped two red heart and two evil eye emojis in the comment box.
Have a look at Ananya’s post:
Ananya Panday was recently seen in Puri Jagannadh's Liger, also starring Vijay Deverakonda. The film was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, marking Vijay's Bollywood debut. For the film's promotions, the actor travelled across many cities India.
On the work front, Ananya is currently shooting for Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa have also joined the cast of Dream Girl 2. The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor. In the first part, Ayushmann played a cross-gender actor whose female voice impersonation begets the attention of others. It also starred Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead and the film was a massive hit. It was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2019.
Ananya will be next seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ featuring her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant and The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav. The film, written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh is a coming-of-age story about three friends in the digital age.
