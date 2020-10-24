Ananya Panday sends birthday love to Khaali Peeli director Maqbool Khan with unseen pic; Calls him a 'wizard'

Ananya Panday took to social media to share a photo with her film Khaali Peeli director Maqbool Khan on his birthday. The actress penned a sweet note for him on his birthday.

Actress Ananya Panday managed to leave the audiences impressed with her spunky act in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. The film was helmed by Maqbool Khan and it did leave audiences in awe of Ishaan and Ananya's performances. Now, on Maqbool Khan's birthday, Ananya dropped a sweet wish for her director on social media. Not just this, the gorgeous star also dropped an unseen photo with Maqbool that is bound to leave you in complete awe of the director-actor duo.

Taking to her Instagram account, Ananya shared a photo with Maqbool as she penned a heartfelt birthday wish for him. In the cute photo, Ananya could be seen clad in a white top while director Maqbool was seen in a casual tee with a cowboy cap. Ananya is seen posing away while Maqbool smiled in the photo. With the photo, Ananya penned a note for the 'wizard' on his birthday and sent him her good wishes on a special day.

Sharing the photo, Ananya wrote, "Yer A Wizard Mac. Happy Bday Mac N Cheese @macriaan Love Ya." The gorgeous star's expression in the photo as she pretended to be holding a gun in her hand left everyone in awe.

Take a look at Ananya Panday's photo:

Meanwhile, her film Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter left fans impressed and received great reviews. Now, she is shooting for her next with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya will be seen in Shakun Batra's next. It is produced by and is slated to release on February 12, 2021. Apart from this, she also has a film lined up with Vijay Deverakonda.

Credits :Ananya Panday Instagram

