Ananya Panday sends birthday love to the 'most iconic' Karisma Kapoor; Calls herself 'lolo fan for life'

Ananya Panday is one of the leading actresses of this generation. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff, and Tara Sutaria, and has managed to mark her place in the film industry. She is only a few films old in the world of showbiz, but she has already gained a major following. She is an active social media user and treats fans to sneak peeks of her personal and professional life every now and then.

Now, the actress took to her Instagram story and wished Karisma Kapoor as she turned 48 years old today. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress shared a throwback photo and captioned it: "Happiest birthday to the most iconic @therealkarismakapoor #LoloFanForLife." In the photo, Karisma is seen donning a denim jacket paired with a blue t-shirt, while baby Ananya is sporting a white t-shirt and is seen making a funny face as they pose for the camera. Apart from Ananya, Malaika Arora also wished Karisma with a gorgeous picture on her Instagram stories and wrote: “It’s our lolo’s birthday…Happy Birthday our darling.”

Check out Ananya Panday's wish for Karisma Kapoor:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Khaali Peeli actress was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan. She will be seen next in the action film Liger, which will release in the theatres on 25 August 2022. Directed and written by Puri Jagannadh, Liger stars actor Vijay Devarakonda and former boxing world champion, Mike Tyson. Next, Ananya also has Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh.

Also Read: Ananya Panday journals and reads to get rid of mid-week blues: Me time is way too underrated