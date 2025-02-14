Ananya Panday sends birthday love to rumored beau Walker Blanco, setting major goals on Valentine’s Day

Ananya Panday has been rumored to be in a relationship with ex-model Walker Blanco. They make headlines every time they are spotted together or interact with each other on social media. Ananya has now further fueled these speculations as she sent birthday love to Walker. The actress set major goals on Valentine’s Day.

Today, February 14, 2025, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram Stories to extend birthday wishes to her rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco. She dropped a candid picture of him in which he was seen dressed in a warm jacket and a beanie.

Ananya captioned the picture, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @walker_blanco (crocodile emoji).”

Ananya Panday’s wish on Walker Blanco’s birthday:

Neither Ananya Panday nor Walker Blanco have officially confirmed their relationship. However, them celebrating special occasions together is enough proof of romance for their fans. On Ananya’s birthday in 2024, Walker expressed his love for her. Sharing a sweet note on Instagram Stories, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Beautiful!!! You are soooo special. I love you Annieee.” He also joined the actress’ family and friends for her birthday party.

In a conversation with Forbes India earlier this year, Ananya Panday opened up about her marriage plans. She was asked where she saw herself in the next five years on the personal front. The CTRL actress stated, “Hopefully married. And have a happy, settled home, planning babies and lots of dogs.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday is gearing up for a film based on C. Sankaran Nair, co-starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. The courtroom drama is reportedly titled Kesari Chapter 2. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the movie is backed by Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective.

The official announcement in 2024 shed light on the film’s premise. The note read, “THE UNTITLED FILM ON the shocking cover-up of a massacre that pushed India's top barrister C. SANKARAN NAIR to fight an unprecedented battle against the British Empire.”

Ananya also has the romantic movie Chand Mera Dil with Kill fame Lakshya as well as the second season of Call Me Bae in her lineup.