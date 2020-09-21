  1. Home
Ananya Panday sends birthday wishes to everyone’s favourite Kareena Kapoor Khan with a beautiful picture

On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 40th birthday today, Ananya Panday pens a sweet message for the Jab We Met actress.
48255 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan has 40 today and the actress has been slaying it on her big day. The star's special day began with midnight celebrations with her family and friends and the social media has been flooded with birthday wishes for the versatile actress. After all, in her journey of two decades, the actress has garnered a massive fan following. Interestingly, several Bollywood celebrities have also been extending best wishes to Kareena on social media. Amid this, Ananya Panday has also taken it to Instagram to shower birthday love on the Veere Di Wedding actress.

The Student of The Year 2 actress has shared a beautiful picture with Kareena wherein the two were winning hearts with their ethnic looks. While Ananya wore a light green coloured outfit, Kareena sported a complete desi avatar in her teal coloured attire and completed her look with sindoor. In the caption, the young starlet drew a reference to Bebo’s ‘Mai Apni Favourite Hoon’ dialogue from Jab We Met and wrote, “Happy bday to everyone’s favourite, especially mine and most importantly her own.”

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s birthday wish for Kareena Kapoor Khan.

As of now, Kareena is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan and the actress is seen enjoying every bit of her pregnancy. Talking about the work front, the soon to be mommy will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha next followed by Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan on her 2nd pregnancy: During Taimur, I became huge & put on 25 kg; Don’t want to do it now

Credits :Ananya Panday's Instagram

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Haha kareena will never forget her iconic 40th birthday as both her own sister karishma & her step daughter or rather saifus darling named clearly in the drugs case....lollll happy birthday Auntyji pv pls post.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Hahaha. Ananya posted the same pic and same caption on Kareena's bday last year too. How cute Ananya.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

This ananya Landry is so dumb and talentless.

