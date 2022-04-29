Ananya Panday sends birthday wishes to Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi; Reveals his unique nickname

Siddhant Chaturvedi has turned a year old today. The Gully Boy actor's fans and industry friends have been pouring love on the actor on his special day, and adding to that was his Gehraiyaan co-star Ananya Panday. The Student Of The Year 2 actress penned a sweet birthday wish for him on her social media and also revealed a unique nickname for him. The actress shared a selfie with him and wrote: "Happy birthday idli!!! See we can be sweet once in a while. @siddhantchaturvedi."

Ananya also shared an unseen video with Siddhant, in which they were seen enjoying a karaoke session. She captioned it: But this is mostly us. My singing and dancing partner @siddhantchaturvedi." Meanwhile, in Gehraiyaan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday were seen as a couple and they portrayed the role of Zain and Tai, which also featured Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles.

Check it out:

They are all set to feature together once again in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also starring Adarsh Gourav, directed by Arjun Varain Singh about three friends. The movie had hit the floors early this month. It is being produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar. In September 2021, the film was announced with Ananya, Siddhant and Adarsh in a room together and the song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan from Baar Baar Dekho played in the background.

Apart from this, Siddhant will be seen next in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif. Ananya, on the other hand, has Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Also Read: Ananya Panday begins working on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi; PIC