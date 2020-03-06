Ananya Panday sends out birthday wishes to Janhvi Kapoor with a major throwback photo; Check it out

Ananya Panday has the perfect birthday wish for Janhvi Kapoor with this throwback photo. Check out her post right here

Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today and the actress sure has had an eventful one with the day starting off on a celebratory note and ending on one too. Throughout the day, the actress was busy with cutting cakes and she started off her birthday by cutting a couple of cakes as well, and that has been about the day. She received lovely birthday wishes from B-town, her friends, as well as family members but one wish has caught our attention.

Ananya Panday decided to bring in a major throwback photo from who knows when and that has taken all of our attention. Ananya even wrote how this is a major throwback photo, and so it is since all of them look extremely young, probably back in their school days. Apart from Ananya and Janhvi, Shanaya Kapoor is also a part of the photo and together, they make for an ultra-cool trio. Ananya also wrote, 'Soar higher and higher' as a birthday wish for Janhvi.

Check out Ananya Panday's throwback photo with Janhvi Kapoor:

On the work front, both Ananya and Janhvi are gearing up for multiple films and they both have an interesting line up of films ahead. While Ananya is currently shooting for film with Vijay Deverakonda, Janhvi has been busy with Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2.

