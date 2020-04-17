Ananya Panday sends out virtual hugs to BFF Shanaya Kapoor and we are all surviving on it right now

The Coronavirus lockdown has kept up all stuck at home but the virtual world has our back and so here's Ananya Panday sending out some love to Shanaya Kapoor. Check out their throwback photo here.

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are two of the most talked about star kids and well, both of them are also the much talked about BFFs in B-town. The two along with and 's daughter make for quite the trio in B-town and well, their photos always draw our attention. And now that we are all in quarantine, spending our time at home, trying to make the most of this time, sending out some love does go a long way, isn't it?

Well, Ananya Panday shared a photo with Shanaya and this one is a major throwback from when they were just kids, quite literally. The photo sees the two of them holding onto each other and have a huge smile on their faces. Such memories are major throwbacks after all, cause while we miss these moments, we know that they are never going to come back. Well, for today, we can all make do with throwbacks because that is what the ongoing trend is all about.

Check out Ananya Panday's post right here:

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh and she made her debut with Student Of The Year 2. The actress has three projects coming soon, one with Ishaan Khatter, titled Khaali Peeli, another movie with south star Vijay Deverakonda, and finally, one of the most talked about movies, one with Siddhant Chaturvedi and , helmed by the one and only, Shakun Batra. All three films were at different stages of shooting before the lockdown was announced.

