Ananya Panday sets the record straight about people’s MISCONCEPTION about her; ‘When they meet me they're like…’

Ananya Panday, who has had back-to-back success with her recent projects, is admired by fans for her honesty. Recently, the actress shared that many people believe she is not approachable in real life. The actress explained that those people's opinions change only when they meet and know her in person.

In today's world, people often judge a person from a distance and form wrong perceptions before meeting them. Ananya recently had a candid conversation with Prajakta Koli on her podcast show So Positive By Ananya Panday and revealed that she has faced a similar situation.

The CTRL actress shared that people are often hesitant to approach her in real life because they perceive her as unapproachable. Moreover, they have additional opinions about her, like 'she is not easy to talk to,' which has been a constant misconception.

However, people's opinions gradually change when they meet her. Explaining the same, Ananya said, "When they meet me, they're like, okay, you're like one of us, and you're like, you know, so that is a misconception that I get a lot."

In a previous conversation with India Today, she shared her approach towards the opinions of others. She mentioned that she is currently in a phase of her life where she is taking risks and trying different things in her career. Consequently, she places a lot of value on people's opinions.

The Call Me Bae actress explained, "A lot of my self-worth depends on people's opinions and criticism. Their feedback matters a lot to me, especially when it comes to my work."

On the work front, Ananya has received appreciation from all corners for her performance in the Netflix film CTRL, co-starring Vihaan Samat. She will next be seen in Shankara, co-starring Akshay Kumar.

