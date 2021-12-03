Ananya Panday shakes a leg on Chaka Chak with Sara Ali Khan; Latter calls her a quick learner

Sara Ali Khan has been creating a massive buzz in the town of late courtesy her upcoming movie Atrangi Re. The diva will be seen playing the lead role opposite Dhanush and the intriguing trailer of this Aanand L Rai directorial which has been garnering a massive appreciation. Amid this, makers have also released the first song from the movie Chaka Chak and we can’t help vibing to Sara’s energy. And not just commoners, even the celebs can’t stop grooving this foot tapping number.