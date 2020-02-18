Ananya Panday, Shanaya dance to It’s the Time to Disco in a fun throwback video from Riddhima Kapoor’s mehendi

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are childhood BFFs. Recently, Shanaya’s mom Maheep Kapoor shared a throwback video from Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s mehendi where little Shanaya and Ananya danced to It’s the time to Disco. Check it out.

Among the popularly known friends in Bollywood, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor have shared a bond since their childhood. Ananya, Shanaya along with are the three BFFs since childhood and often they are seen hanging out in the city. However, at times, Ananya and Shanaya share childhood photos together that leave their fans in awe of the two. Speaking of this, Shanaya’s mom, Maheep Kapoor took to social media to share a clip of little Ananya and Shanaya dancing at ’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s mehendi.

Recently, Maheep took to Instagram to share a video of Shanaya and Ananya grooving with their friend Nirvan in an old video from Riddhima’s mehendi. In the video, Shanaya and Ananya can be seen clad in ethnic outfits for the mehendi function. With cute maang tikka in place, Ananya looked adorable in a red lehenga while Shanaya can be seen clad in a pink and green outfit with flowers in her hair. The two can be seen trying to match steps on , and ’s song from Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Maheep shared the video and captioned it as, “Thank you @rimosky for this gem @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial mendhi at Chembur .. @ananyapanday @nirvankhan15 @shanayakapoor02 #ItsTheTimeToDisco #PleaseTurnBackTheTime #MissThemSoSmall #WantABaby.” Ananya couldn’t get over the cuteness in the video and commented on it. The Khaali Peeli actress wrote, “I’m a mess!! My maang tikka was falling off.” Riddhima also dropped a comment for Shanaya and Ananya. She wrote, “Awwwww so adorable.” , Amrita Arora and others too reacted to the throwback video

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shanaya’s debut film as assistant director is Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring her cousin Janhvi Kapoor. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and is slated to be released on April 24, 2020. On the other hand, Ananya is gearing up for Shakun Batra’s next with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film will be released on Valentine’s Day 2021. Apart from that, Ananya has Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter which will hit the screens on June 12, 2020.

