Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Karan Johar unite for party; See INSIDE pics

Bollywood and parties are inseparable as these gatherings allow celebrities to relax, socialize, and commemorate various occasions. Whether it's a film premiere, an extravagant award show, or an intimate get-together, the entertainment world certainly knows how to throw a memorable party.

Another glamorous party lit up Mumbai recently, with a star-studded guest list that included Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar, and many more. Scroll down to catch a glimpse of who all graced the event with their presence.

A party unfolded on Friday, featuring celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Nandita Mahtani, Alaviaa Jaaferi, and Sagrika Ghatge.

Ananya Panday donned an adorable black mini dress with her hair left down, while Shanaya Kapoor graced the occasion in a stunning satin dress, sporting subtle makeup and minimal jewelry. The showmen Karan Johar and Sanjay Kapoor opted for casual attire, exuding a complete weekend vibe. The celebrities also took the opportunity to pose together for some memorable snapshots.

Take a look:

B-Town celebs pose for pictures

Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, who is in attendance at B Town's most parties, shared exclusive event snapshots on his Instagram stories.

In one of the pictures, he's seen posing with Ananya Panday, and his caption reads, "Cause every shortie needs a tallie. Thank you for crouching down for me." In another snapshot with the Dream Girl 2 actress, he writes, "Putting the past in the past and letting bygones be bygones because all's well that ends well."

Orry also struck a pose with Salman Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, and shared a heartfelt caption to convey his warm wishes on her birthday. In the message, he expressed his hopes for her success and prosperity as she embarks on the exciting journey of both personal and professional growth.

