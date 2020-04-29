Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor look uber cute in THIS UNSEEN pic as they bundle up in their mom’s arms

Today, Ananya Panday took to social media to share an unseen childhood photo with Shanaya Kapoor to wish Maheep Kapoor on her birthday. Take a look

We all know that Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are BFF’s and often, these two are seen hanging around with each other in town, and if is in Mumbai, she, too, joins the girls. Now as we speak, the entire nation is under a lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and therefore, since this Student of the year 2 actress couldn’t step out to wish Shanaya’s mother, Maheep Kapoor, on the occasion of her birthday, Ananya took to Instagram to share a major throwback photo to wish Maheep Kapoor. Alongside the photo, Ananya wrote, “Happy bday M! love you laods! Missing ur kind words.. can’t wait to party w uuuu…”

In the photo, Ananya and Shanaya look cute as a button as they bundle up in their mother’s arms while posing for a photo. While Ananya is seen in mom Bhavna Panday’s arms, Shanaya cuddles up in Maheep Kapoor’s arms and needless to say, the photo is simply priceless. Due to the lockdown, recently, Shanaya Kapoor sent virtual hugs to Ananya Panday as she shared a cute childhood photo, and later, Ananya reposted the same photo on her social media feed. Amid the lockdown, Ananya Panday has been working out at home and cooking with sister and also, Ananya decided to go live on Instagram for the first time to interact with her fans.

On the work front, Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff, and Tara Sutaria, and next, she was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Next, Ananya will be seen in the film Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter and also in Shakun Batra’s untitled film starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Check out Ananya Panday's birthday wish for Maheep Kapoor here:

