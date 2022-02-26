Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor prove they are BFF goals as former 'steals' latter's clothes; WATCH

Are you and your best friend even BFF’s if you two don’t steal each other’s clothes? Owning nice clothes and all is fine, but wearing your bestie’s clothes is always better! Do you want proof? Well, we have our star kids Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor to the rescue! Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are BFFs and share a great bond. They are always commenting on each other’s Instagram pictures. Many a time their IG banters will make you feel that they are just like any other friends who keep teasing each other publicly. Recently, Ananya uploaded a gorgeous pic on Instagram and confessed that her outfit wasn’t hers but was actually stolen from Shanaya’s wardrobe.

In the pic that Ananya Panday uploaded on her Instagram story, she looked absolutely divine. She sported a bodycon dress in the prettiest shade of lavender that accentuated her perfect figure. She could be seen making the peace sign in front of the mirror in the boomerang. Along with the video, she wrote, ‘Stealing @shanayakapoor02’s clothes is my hobby.’ Well if the thief is this cute, we are sure that no one will ever have a problem with stealing!

Check Ananya's story HERE

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her latest movie ‘Gehraiyaan.’ Moreover, she will be next seen in Liger with South superstar Vijay Deverakonda. And she also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline. Here, she will act alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

