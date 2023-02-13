Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor raise the glam quotient at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s reception: PICS

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the popular Bollywood stars who earned immense love from the audiences for their crackling chemistry in both reel and real life, are now married. The Shershaah couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, Tuesday, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. However, Sidharth and Kiara celebrated their new beginning with their film industry friends and colleagues on February 12, Sunday, with a grand wedding reception. The bash, which was held at a famous hotel in South Mumbai, was attended by some of the most popular names of B'town. Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor turn up the glam quotient at Sidharth-Kiara's reception

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's grand wedding reception garnered the attention of netizens with the supremely glamorous appearances of Bollywood's most loved stars. Ananya Panday, the young actress who has made a place for herself in the film industry with some notable films and performances, turned heads with her stunning appearance at the Shershaah couple's wedding reception. The star kid-turned-actress looked stunning in a black ruffle saree with a sequinned border. The Liger actress completed her look with a sequinned blouse, a pair of statement earrings and a bracelet, and a wavy hairdo.

Kiara and Sidharth's grand wedding The young couple entered wedlock in a traditional ceremony according to Punjabi Hindu customs. As per the reports, festivities began with a welcome lunch which was held on February 5, Sunday. It was followed by the Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies, and a grand Sangeet event, which was held on February 6, Monday. The reports suggest that both Sidharth and Kiara wanted to follow all the 'rasams' for their wedding, and it was the groom's mother Rima Malhotra, who personally took care of the same.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra reception: Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi, Mira rock the saree look