Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor & Sanjana Sanghi keep it chic as they get spotted in the city; PICS

A few hours back, the paparazzi spotted Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Sanjana Sanghi in the city. The young women kept it effortlessly chic in casual outfits as they were papped outside a theatre in the dream city of Mumbai. Check out their pictures and take some cues for your next night out with your girlfriends!

Ananya Panday looked quite stylish in her outfit of the night. The Gehraiyaan actress was seen donning a black tank top with noodle straps, which she combined with a pair of blue wide-legged denim pants. Her hair was tied in a short ponytail with a middle parting. She kept her makeup minimal and fresh. Ananya wrapped up her look with an orange baguette, a pair of hoop earrings, and white sneakers.

Coming to Shanaya Kapoor, the star kid sported a baggy, pink and black tie and dye co-ord set for her weekend night out. She left her hair open and opted for a minimal makeup look.

Dil Bechara fame Sanjana Sanghi went the classic way as she was seen donning a white shirt and a pair of denim pants. The white cropped shirt with a knot detailing at the front looked quite pretty on the actress. Her hair was tied in a ponytail, and she completed her look with minimal makeup.

Take a look at Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Sanjana Sanghi’s latest pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday has Liger in the pipeline opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She is currently busy shooting for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Shanaya Kapoor will soon make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak alongside Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Sanjana Sanghi, on the other hand, was recently seen in a short film titled Uljhe Hue.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday keeps her OOTD chic in a black tee & distressed jeans as she's papped; PICS