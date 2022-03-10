Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor wish Rysa Panday on her 18th birthday with sweet pictures

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are childhood friends and they share a sweet and unbreakable bond too. They enjoy a massive fan following on social media and also, cheer each other in their respective achievements. They hold a strong bond with each other’s families too. Speaking of which, today, Ananya’s younger sister Rysa Panday has turned 18.

On the occasion, the Gehraiyaan actress took to her social media to extend wishes to her younger sister. She shared a sweet photo of Rysa in the story section of Instagram. In the photo, Rysa can be seen all smiling while cutting her birthday cake. Ananya also put a sticker saying “Love you more than a pizza.” Similarly, Shanaya Kapoor too wished Rysa. Taking to the story section of Instagram, Shanaya shared a sweet photo of Rysa and wrote, “Happy Birthday my rysu. Love u!” She also added a few white heart emoticons along with her post.

Speaking about Ananya Panday’s professional career, she was last seen in Gehraiyaan. The movie is a story about the complexities of human relationships, love, friendship, and betrayal. The story revolves around the lives of four people – Alisha played by Deepika Padukone, Tia essayed by Ananya Panday, Zain played by Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Karan by Dhairya Karwa.

Apart from it, Ananya will be next seen in the film Liger. The movie also stars Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

