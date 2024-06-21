Ananya Panday, Shanaya, Nysa party hard in UNSEEN video from Anant-Radhika’s cruise pre-wedding; Orry gives tips on how to ditch a friend

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to get married in July 2024. Their recent cruise pre-wedding celebration was a grand affair and quickly became the talk of the town. The festivities were attended by many Bollywood celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, and more.

An unseen video from their time on the cruise was shared on social media. They were seen partying hard with Orry, who was busy ditching a friend.

Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Nysa Devgan feature in Orry’s fun video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s cruise pre-wedding

On June 13, internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, dropped a fun, unseen video from the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which took place on a cruise from May 29 to June 1.

In the video, Orry entered the party while his friend, who didn’t know anyone there, was behind the camera. However, Orry promised her, “Oh my god, don’t be silly; it’s gonna be just me and you. We’re gonna be together the whole time; we’re gonna have a total blast.”

Then Orry was seen hugging Shanaya Kapoor, who looked stunning in a red gown. He met more acquaintances at the party and ignored his friend. Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, also featured in the reel in a blue dress.

Orry’s friend was continuously looking for him, while he brought out different excuses to avoid her. He ditched her by saying his song was playing or that the joke was hard to explain.

Towards the end, Orry met up with Ananya Panday, who wore a sequined pink dress. Orry’s friend told him she was leaving and wanted him to go with her. He made another excuse about somebody calling him and ran away. The video had the playful line, “That one friend who always ditches you at parties.”

In the caption, Orry wrote, “We all have that one friend. It’s just not me.”

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s cruise pre-wedding

Other guests on the cruise around Italy and France included Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and many more.

