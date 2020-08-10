Ananya Panday shares adorable sunkissed PHOTO; Says 'Only my reflection has been going out'

Ananya Panday basks in sunlight while stuck indoors sharing that only her reflection has been going out amid this lockdown.

Ananya Panday is one of the most famous newcomers in B-town. The actress made her debut with Student of The Year 2 and has won the hearts of many fans with her looks and style statements apart from her acting skills. Ananya who is also an avid social media user has been keeping her fans and followers up to date with her daily routines and activities amid the lockdown. Her latest post has already taken social media by storm.

Ananya took to her Instagram account and uploaded a picture of herself lying down near her windowsill basking in the sun looking adorable. Sun-kissed and glowing the actress uploaded the picture and captioned it, “only my reflection has been going out.” Alongside her caption, the actress added a sad face emoji, a tongue out emoji with a palm tree emoticon. While the entire world gets accustomed to the new normal and people starting to venture out, there is still a strict social distancing protocol practiced. And celebrities are also effectively practicing the following.

Here is Ananya Panday's post:

Meanwhile, on a professional front, the actress was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. She will next be seen in Khaali Peeli that is directed by Maqbool Khan. Ananya will be starring alongside Ishaan Katter. She also has been lined up with and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s next film. She will be also seen in Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda.

