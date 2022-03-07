Ananya Panday shares an adorable throwback PIC: Was a scary looking kid

Ananya Panday is one of the most well-known divas in Bollywood who has made an impact with her talent. She has only been in the showbiz industry for four films, but she has proven her worth every time she has appeared on screen. While Ananya has a large fan base and is a role model for many, the Khaali Peeli actress is always super active on her Instagram. She doesn’t shy away from sharing all her life updates and even some goofy pictures here and there. Now, she shared a throwback pic of hers on her Instagram stories and it is absolutely hilarious!

In the pic shared by Ananya Panday on her Instagram, contrary to her own opinion, she looked absolutely adorable. This picture proved two things: Baby Ananya was chubby and grumpy! The actress looked cute in her dressy white and orange dress and had an orange headband to compliment the look as well. Along with the picture, Ananya wrote, “I was a scary looking (and dressed) child.” In the next story, Ananya hilariously posted a close up of her grumpy face.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan and has begun working on her next project Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Apart from this, she has some other interesting movies in the pipeline which include Puri Jagganadh’s much talked about pan India project Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. It seems Ananya has quite the busy year laid out in front of her.

