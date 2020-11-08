Ananya Panday shares 'before and after' childhood pictures with sister Rysa & mom Bhavana Pandey; Take a look

Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable childhood picture with sister Rysa Panday and mom Bhavana Pandey.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is an avid social media user. She loves posting pictures of herself along with her family members. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable childhood picture with her sister Rysa Panday and mom Bhavana Pandey. Rysa can be seen pulling Ananya’s hair in one of the pictures while in another picture, they can be seen smiling. Both Ananya and Rysa can be seen twinning in striped pink dresses paired with white leggings.

While sharing the picture on Instagram, Ananya writes, “before & after #LolSorryMom #Sisters.” Soon after she posted the pictures, several commented on the same. Actress Mrunal Thakur wrote ‘Hahahahhaha’ followed with laughter emoticon. Celebrity fitness trainer Deanne Panday wrote, “Ha ha ha ha how cute is this” with a few emoticons. Ananya is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s next in Mumbai.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s latest picture here:

Recently, in an interview with the Hindustan Times, she has discussed about her acting journey, upcoming films and more. While talking about her journey, Ananya said, "I am excited to grow up. It’s been a year for me in the industry and it has been two years for Ishaan Khatter. We are learning new things every day and gaining new experiences. I am looking forward to growing up in general and also in the industry. Because I feel the older I get, the more things I am capable to do."

The actress was last seen in Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter. She will be next seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film alongside and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Also Read: Ananya Panday reveals working with Deepika Padukone was like 'family', says Shakun Batra was on her wish list

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Ananya Panday Instagram

Share your comment ×