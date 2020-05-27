Ananya Panday shares another glimpse of her shoot at home, this time with a quick shooting hack

Ananya Panday gives another glimpse of her shoot at home and we are curious much. Check out the photo here.

Celebrities have been onto different things this quarantine and there sure seems to be a lot of things that they have in store while trying to keep themselves and their fans entertained. None the less, this is also a great time to get a little creative and spend some fun time while at home since there isn't much to do (apart from the household chores of course). And as everyone has been trying their hands and something or the other, it looks like Ananya Panday has something going on too.

The Student Of The Year 2 actress shared a glimpse of her shoot coming up just yesterday, however, there is very little she revealed about what is it going to be. None the less, she did have fans excited about what is to come and today, here she is, at it once again. While sharing another photo from her shoot at home, Ananya went on to give away a hack that might help to keep up with the angle of the videos while at home. In true Indian terms, this is what 'jugaad' looks like.

Check out Ananya Panday's photo here:

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday tricks fans into believing she is vacationing with her new photo; announces a fun shoot

Meanwhile, Ananya has been at home, just like all of us, and taking her time out to keep up with her fans. The actress was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh and has three films lined up ahead. Apart from Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, we will see the actor with Vijay Deverkaonda in a pan India film and of course, Shakun Batra's film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and .

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×