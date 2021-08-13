Ananya Panday shares blurry moments with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone as their film wraps up

Film wraps can be a bittersweet experience for the cast and crew of any film. After all, they spend a lot of time working, acting, and making memories with each other. Looks like Ananya Panday and her co-actors in Shakun Batra’s next are experiencing something similar, as they wrap up shoot for the yet-to-be-named film. For the unversed, Ananya will be seen in Batra’s upcoming directorial, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the behind-the-scenes of the set, and from the pictures, it looks like all of them had a great time.

Sharing these photos on the gram, Ananya captioned the post with an emotional and touching note, that read, “blurry moments but my feelings for u all are crystal clear. the best best best experience EVER with a crew that felt more like family. A film made with so much happiness, so many jokes, and just pure love - a set where I felt most comfortable in my own skin and truly accepted and liberated to explore. I really feel like I’ve come out of this movie a changed person (and actor) because of what I’ve learned from each and every person on set.”

She further wrote, “Human emotions and their complexities, empathy, filmmaking and the craft - grateful beyond measure for all the lessons and the opportunity to be in a film like this with MY people. Every moment that was felt was felt together. An unforgettable journey with the best co passengers ever!!!!!!!”

Co-actor Deepika commented on her post saying, “I love you baby girl and I’m going to miss us terribly!”. Ananya’s BFF Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “Can’t wait ananannabanananananananana”

Have a look at Ananya’s Instagram post:

Ananya and Siddhant also posted a picture of the whole cast and crew together, celebrating the wrap up of their film. Siddhant even posted a picture of Ananya on his Instagram stories, where she can be seen donning a Madhubala tee-shirt.

Have a look:

too, took to Instagram and posted some photos after the wrap-up of the film. Giving a glimpse of her happy moments with the team, Deepika shared pics with Siddhant, Shakun, and Ananya from the sets. She had captioned it as, “Love, Friendship and Memories for a Lifetime…” Ananya, who got emotional about wrapping the Shakun Batra directorial, took to the comment section and wrote, “Rula Diya I love u guys”.

