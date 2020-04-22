Ananya Panday shares a breathtaking photo with a scenic view on Earth Day while Ishaan Khatter cheers on

Ananya Panday took to social media to share a stunning photo with mother nature and we are all hearts over it. Check out the photo right here.

Today is Earth Day and everyone has been cherishing the essence of mother nature on this fine day. Celebrities like Sara Ali Khan and many others have all taken to social media to share photos on social media to wish everyone Earth Day. And the latest to join the bandwagon is Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday and we are definitely in awe of the photo she shared and it has the attention of many others as well.

Ananya shared a photo with a scenic view with the grey skies and of course, it looks like she is somewhere by the mountains, having a fun time while at it. Ananya is seen wearing a pretty white cardigan with a pink muffler and blue denim to go with it. We like how her hair is pinned to the side and she is flaunting wavy curls. The photo and the caption both seem to have garnered Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter's attention as well.

Check out Ananya Panday's post right here:

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh along with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The actress also has three films lined up ahead, namely, Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, a film with Vijay Deverakonda, and of course, one of the most awaited films, directed by Shakun Batra, co-starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress made her debut with Student Of The Year 2.

