Ananya Panday shares BTS from Dream Girl 2 to celebrate film’s success; Ayushmann Khurrana, Suhana Khan react

Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her recent film, Dream Girl 2. In this spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit, Ananya played the romantic interest of Ayushmann Khurrana. Her performance in this comedy-drama, featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Seema Pahwa, among others, was highly praised. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner, the film received widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics and performed exceptionally well at the box office. To celebrate the film's success, Ananya shared a behind-the-scenes video from the song Naach. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Suhana Khan and Shweta Bachchan, congratulated the actress on her achievement.

Ananya Panday shares BTS video from Naach to celebrate Dream Girl 2 success

On Tuesday, September 12, Ananya Panday posted a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram from the shooting of the song Naach in the film Dream Girl 2. The video shows Ananya dancing energetically to the song's beats with precise expressions and flawless moves. She looked stunning in a yellow ethnic outfit complemented by long earrings. In her caption, she expressed gratitude to the audience for their love and support towards her film. Have a look:

Celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Suhana Khan react to Ananya Panday’s post on Dream Girl 2 success

Ananya Panday received heartfelt congratulations and expressions of happiness from her friends and colleagues in the industry. Ayushmann Khurrana, her co-star in the film, conveyed his excitement with heart and raised hand emojis in the comments. Suhana Khan, a close friend, left a message saying, "love you!!!" Mouni Roy extended her congratulations, as did Shweta Bachchan, who wrote, "Congratulations darling." Sanya Malhotra wished her many more successes, while Ananya's mother, Bhavana Panday, expressed, "Congratulations !!!!! To many more !!! Upwards and Onwards."

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ananya shared her thoughts on the success of her recent film. She stated, “It's a great feeling. The biggest, most rewarding feeling is the love of the audience, the way they have accepted the film. They're already going in and watching it multiple times, we have got so much love from everyone's stories, views, and posts. I got so many messages, calls. It is really one of those films that has been loved by the audience and accepted wholeheartedly.”

