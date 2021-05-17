Ananya Panday shares cute then & now PHOTOS with her 'bestie' dadi on her birthday; Says 'Love you so much'

Ananya Panday took to social media to share adorable photos with her grandmother on the occasion of her birthday. The Khaali Peeli star went down memory lane to pick the sweetest childhood photo with her grandma on her special day.

For Ananya Panday's fans, Monday began with a sweet treat as the actress took to her social media handle to take a trip down memory lane with photos featuring her grandmother. On the occasion of her grandmother's birthday, Ananya picked the cutest photos with her 'bestie' to share them on social media and pen a heartfelt note for her. Ananya, who is extremely close to her grandmother, shared a glimpse of her bond with her dadi from childhood till now.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ananya shared two photos with her grandmother as she wished her on the occasion. In the first photo, we can see little Ananya with a cute expression on her face as she peeked at her grandma. In the childhood photo, the Khaali Peeli star looked extremely adorable with her naughty expressions. She further shared a boomerang photo on her Instagram handle from more recent times with her grandmother. In the photo, Ananya is seen planting a sweet kiss on her dadi's forehead as she sent her love on her birthday. Sharing the photos, Ananya wrote, "Happy bday bestie! Love u so much Dadi. Forever."

Take a look at Ananya Panday's photos:

Meanwhile, Ananya has been spending time at home amid the second wave of the pandemic. The Khaali Peeli actress has been sharing requests of people for supplies amid the COVID 19 second wave to help them out. The Khaali Peeli actress has been trying to do her bit for people via her social media handle. On the work front, Ananya will be seen next in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by . It is slated to release on September 9, 2021. Besides this, Ananya also has Shakun Batra's film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

