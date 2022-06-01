Ananya Panday shares glimpse of her iconic Shantipriya moment at Karan Johar’s birthday bash

Ananya Panday had her iconic Shantipriya moment at Karan Johar’s birthday bash. Ananya is not too many films old in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The young actress made her acting debut in the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2 and since then, she has constantly been in the spotlight. Apart from entertaining fans and viewers on the silver screen, Ananya also treats them to fun glimpses of her personal and professional lives every now and then. Keeping up with the trajectory, a few hours back, Ananya took to her Instagram space yet again and shared a glimpse from KJO’s recent birthday bash, where she had her Shantipriya moment and you should not miss it!

Ananya Panday’s Shantipriya moment from Om Shanti Om

Some time back, Ananya took to the photo-and-video sharing site and dropped a picture from Karan’s star-studded birthday party on the 25th of May. For the unversed, Ananya made a spectacular entrance that night as she donned a sheer beige embellished gown, which reminded many of American model Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala look. Ananya had styled her hair in a sleek top bun and worn silver accessories matching the embellishments of her dress. As she walked the red carpet at the party, Ananya waved at the paparazzi as they clicked her from a distance. The actress shared a snapshot of this moment on her Instagram stories and wrote ‘Om Shanti Om moment’ referring to Deepika Padukone’s iconic hand wave at the Farah Khan directorial.

Ananya Panday’s upcoming projects

Ananya was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan where she featured alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has the much-anticipated Puri Jagannadh film Liger. She will be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda, who will mark his Bollywood debut with the pan-India film. Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

