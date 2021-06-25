  1. Home
Ananya Panday shares her childhood picture; Says ‘Was born ready for a hair commercial’

Ananya Panday posted an adorable throwback from her childhood picture collection. Scroll below to see.
25112 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2021 04:14 pm
Ananya Panday shares her childhood picture; Says 'Was born ready for a hair commercial'
Actress Ananya Panday walked down memory lane and shared an adorable childhood picture with her followers on Instagram. The picture showed Ananya perching on a stroller and enjoying the cool sea breeze. The snap also showed mother Bhavna Pandey sitting next to her. ‘Baby Ananya’ donned a yellow top with matching shots. The picture shared by the actress quickly grabbed eyeballs on her unique hair which was blown away due to the wind. 

Sharing an old gem from her collection, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actress Ananya wrote, “I was clearly born ready for a hair commercial”. Her adorable post garnered comments from her friends and families. Mom Bhavna was among the first ones to react. She wrote, "Hahahah this was taken when you were just about 2 months old." Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor also commented, “cutie”. Actress Dia Mirza also reacted to the post and said, “M- awwwww - hawk”. The picture, which also featured Bhavana Pandey, grabbed filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder’s attention. Choreographer-director wrote, “Chck out bhavs bikini,” to which Bhavna replied, “hahahah I was hoping someone would notice.”

Take a look: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya(@ananyapanday)

Talking about the work front, actress Ananya has worked in films including ‘Khaali Peeli’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Student of the Year 2’. Up next, Ananya Panday is preparing for her new venture ‘Liger’ with actor Vijay Deverakonda. She also has got Shakun Batra’s untitled film starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Also ReadPHOTO: Ananya Panday sports a cute outfit with crop top and shorts; Mommy Bhavna Panday reacts

Credits :Pic Credits: Ananya Panday (Instagram)

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Akh thooo

close