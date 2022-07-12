Ananya Panday shares hilarious BTS pics from Liger song Akdi Pakdi; Says 'I have no explanation for these'

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel of Bollywood. The actress began her acting career in 2019 with roles in the romantic-comedy film Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles and has managed to mark her place in the film industry. She might be just four films old in the industry but she has certainly managed to carve a niche for herself. The actress has a list of exciting films in her kitty and currently, she is awaiting the release of Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

Recently, the makers of Liger released the much-awaited song Akdi Pakdi. Soon after the energetic dance number was released, fans were all praises for the song and Ananya and Vijay’s chemistry in it. A few hours back, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress shared the behind-the-scenes pictures from Akdi Pakdi's sets on her social media handle. She captioned them: "when you ask Stacy to send BTS of #AkdiPakdi and this is what u get. I have no explanation for these pics but I promise the song is super fun!!! Go watch!!! (link in bio!) #Liger #Liger25thAugust"

Check out Ananya Panday's PICS:

Apart from Ananya and Vijay, Liger also stars Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Makarand Despande, and Mike Tyson in pivotal roles. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh and co-produced by Karan Johar, Liger marks the Bollywood debut of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's debut in Telugu cinema. It is slated to hit the theatres on August 25 in five regional languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, besides Liger, Ananya will be next seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ featuring her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant and The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav. It is a coming-of-age story about three friends in the digital age.

