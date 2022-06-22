Ananya Panday shares a hilarious PIC flaunting Navya Naveli Nanda's gift for her; Find out

Star kids share a special kind of bond and often grow up to be best friends. One incredibly famous star kids bestie gang includes Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda and other girls. These girls always love to pamper each other with gifts and sweet wishes. Just a while ago, Ananya Panday shared a clip of the adorable picture of the adorable gift that Navya Nanda got for her from Japan and it is adorable and hilarious at the same time.

In the picture that Ananya Panday shared on her Instagram, you could get a glimpse of the socks that she was wearing. Mind you, these are no regular socks. In fact, these were adorable, yellow ‘Hello Kitty’ socks! Aww! Along with the picture, Ananya sweetly thanked Navya. She wrote, “Lil prezzies from [Japan] courtesy Navya Nanda.” In fact, this star kids’ group just loves to shower each other with gifts and compliments at every opportunity. Suhana often sends flowers to her friends.

On the work front, Ananya, who was last seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Sidhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, will be next seen in Puri Jagganadh’s much-talked-about pan-India movie Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 25 this year. Post that, she will be seen in Excel Entertainment’s coming-of-age drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. On the personal front, she will be seen on Karan Johar’s controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan, with Vijay Deverakonda. The show premieres on 7th July, 2022 and her schedule is expected to be scheduled in August, coinciding with her film’s release.

