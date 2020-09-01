Ananya Panday shares impressive fan art from her upcoming film Khaali Peeli starring Ishaan Khatter; See Pics

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account and shared amazing artwork done by her fan from her forthcoming movie Khaali Peeli. Check it out.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s Khaali Peeli recently released its trailer and gave us a sneak peek as to what one can expect from the movie. The trailer lasted for a little over a minute and through the course of it we got to see Ishaan who plays the role of a half-murder accused and Ananya a dancer running away with cash and jewellery in their taxi which is known as Kaali Peeli in the city of Mumbai.

Ananya Panday made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The actress is quite active on her social media accounts and often shares pictures of herself and throwbacks posts as well. Most recently the actress took to her Instagram account and uploaded two stories showcasing her fans’ artwork for her forthcoming movie Khaali Peeli. In the first story, the artwork showcases Ananya sitting on the bonnet of the taxi from Khaali Peeli and Ishaan standing next to her.

The second story also features Ananya and Ishaan standing next to their taxi looking at each other. Ananya also recently uploaded a picture of her in a traditional outfit that set the internet on fire. She captioned her photo saying, “I miss playing Pooja already and doing random photo shoots in the middle of intense action sequences #TakeMeBack #KhaaliPeeli (also the teaser link is in my bio so pls go watch it!!)”

Here is Ananya Panday's post:

