Ananya Panday shares photos with her ‘quaranteam’ & Ishaan Khatter blames her for copying his caption; PHOTOS

Ananya Panday shared photos with her ‘quaranteam’ featuring her sister and pet and Ishaan Khatter blamed her for copying his caption

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, and post that, Ananya was seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Now, prior to the lockdown, Ananya Panday was shooting for Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter, however, the movie shooting was stalled due to the lockdown and Coronavirus crisis. Now since all of us are indoors in quarantine, Ananya Panday has been sharing her life updates on social media.

From cooking to video calling with friends to chilling with sister Rysa, this SOTY2 star has been making the most of her free time, and today, Ananya Panday posted a series of photos on Instagram wherein she is seen posing with her pet and sister Rysa and alongside the photos, Ananya wrote, “quaranteam #StayHome #StaySafe #StayPositive..” Now soon after, Ananya’s future co-star, Ishaan Khatter, left a comment on the photos blaming her for copying his caption as he wrote, “U copied the caption from me puppycat…” Well, we totally love Ananya and Ishaan’s social media banter and we are sure that these two are going to be magic on screen together.

During a recent interview, Ananya Panday got talking about the lockdown as she said that it is a very different time and a surreal feeling for her, because ever since she has started shooting, she has never stayed at home for this long. Also, Ananya will be seen in hakun Batra's untitled film featuring and Sidhant Chaturvedi, and also, she will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda

