Ananya Panday shares pretty photos and says her captions aren’t getting better in 2020; Suhana Khan comments

Among the popular stars of the young generation, Ananya Panday has managed to make a mark with her performances in 2019. The star of the generation Y enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares photos on Instagram which leave her followers swooning. However, her hilarious captions always managed to tickle everyone’s funny bones and end up making news. Now, as the new year has commenced, Ananya promised her fans that her captions aren’t going to get any better. However, BFF left an epic comment.

Ananya took to Instagram to share a couple of photos as she flaunted her latest look. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star is seen clad in a hot pink mini dress for a New Year’s eve party at and ’s house. Along with the pink dress, Ananya can be seen accessorizing her look with hoop earrings and her hair is left open. As she struck several poses, the Khaali Peeli star looked extremely glamourous. However, it was her hilarious caption that stole the show.

Ananya captioned the photos as, “kinda shady, but always a lady (PS. my captions are not getting better in 2020 ) #NewYear #SameMe.” Ananya’s best friend, Suhana took to the comments section and left a sweet comment on it. Suhana urged that Ananya’s captions get better with a new year. She wrote, “They Better.” On New Year’s eve, Ananya joined Suhana and at SRK’s house for a get-together. Photos from Shah Rukh and Gauri’s New Year's party have been doing the rounds on social media and fans have been loving it.

