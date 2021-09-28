Ananya Panday shares priceless childhood pictures; Can you recognise her?

The gorgeous Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses that we have in Bollywood. The Khaali Peeli actress began her 2020 on a happy note as she bagged the Filmfare award for the best debut in Student Of The Year 2. The stunner has not only managed to make her place in the film industry but has also gained a massive following on social media. The diva is quite active on her Instagram and loves to keep her fans updated with interesting pictures and posts.

Recently, Ananya took her fans on a trip down memory lane and shared some unseen pictures from her childhood. The actress posted a collage on her Instagram story on the occasion of her Massi’s (aunt) birthday. In the pictures, little Ananya flashes her adorable smile as she poses with her aunt for the camera. Needless to say, Ananya looks like a bundle of joy in all of the three pictures. Sharing it on her official Instagram handle, the actress captioned it, “Happy birthday Maasi! Missing you and your kisses.”

Take a look:

On the professional front, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress will next be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled project with Siddhant Chaturvedi and . The film marks the trio’s first outing together. She is also gearing up for the release of her Pan-India film, Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the upcoming film is touted to be a romantic sports action movie that will simultaneously release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and more.