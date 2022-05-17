Ananya Panday shares throwback PIC with her late Dadi on latter’s b’day: Would do anything to see you again

Ananya Panday is one of the most promising actors among the newbies in Bollywood. Although only a few films old, the star kid has managed to find her own space in the big and glamourous world of showbiz. She is constantly in the limelight, and has managed to grab viewers’ attention with her performances in films. Moreover, she is quite active on social media and also keeps her fans updated with pictures and videos of herself, with friends and family members. And now, Ananya took to Instagram space, and shared an adorable throwback picture with her late grandmother on the occasion of latter’s birthday.

A few hours back, Ananya took to her Instagram account and shared an unseen photo with her grandmother. Little Ananya looks extremely happy in the picture as she sat on her grandmother’s lap. She can be seen sporting a bright smile in the picture, while her grandmom looked at the camera. Sharing the photo, Ananya wrote a heartfelt note that read, “Happy Birthday Dadi…I love and miss you so much (red heart emoji) I would do anything to see you again (dove emoji)”.

For the unversed, Ananya Panday’s grandmother Snehlata Panday passed away last year on the 10th of July. Her demise had left Ananya heartbroken, as she was extremely close to her Dadi.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s story:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, where she featured with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline. Ananya will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, alongside Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav. The film is being directed by Arjun Varain Singh.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday shares her take on relationships: Want to be with someone who allows me to change