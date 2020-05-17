Ananya Panday shares throwback pictures wishing her Grandmom a happy birthday; Says 'My forever inspiration'

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Ananya Panday treats fans with a few throwback pictures wishing her Grandmom a very happy birthday.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has become a master is using social media apps. From scrolling posts to uploading pictures, everyone has their social media game on point. Talking about Ananya Panday, from working out at home to turning a chef to sister Rysa Panday, Student of the Year 2 actress has been spending quarantine in the most productive way. The actress has also been updating fans about the titbit of her quarantine period. Due to the lockdown, birthdays and celebrations have taken a backseat, but this hasn't stopped people from wishing their loved ones on social media.

Recently, Ananya shared a few throwback pictures on her Instagram story wishing her Grandmom on her birthday. In the first picture shared, we can see little Ananya holding on to Rysa while posing for the camera with her Granny. Sharing the pic, Ananya wrote, "Happy bday to the ultimate rockstar my Dadiiiii." She added, "My forever inspiration." In the other picture shared, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress looks adorable as she poses with her Dadi. While Ananya's grandmom looks in the camera, it looks like Ananya is a bit distracted and is looking somewhere else while holding her Grandmom's hand.

In the third picture, Ananya looks cute as a button as the little one poses with her mom Bhavana Panday and her Grandmom. Sharing this photo, the Khaali Peeli actress wrote, "You are my sunshine."

Check out the pictures here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie seemed to have done decently with the fans and next up, she is looking at a film with Ishaan Khatter, Khaali Peeli. Apart from that, she will also be seen in a Shakun Batra's film co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and and a film with Vijay Deverkaonda as well. She has an interesting line up for work ahead once the lockdown is all over.

Credits :Instagram

