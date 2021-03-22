Ananya Panday shares UNSEEN happy PIC with birthday boy Aditya Seal: Says ‘You deserve all things lovely’

Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram to wish her Student of the Year 2 co-actor Aditya Seal on his birthday. Take a look.

The handsome hunk Aditya Seal won many hearts with his charming personality and acting prowess in films like Tum Bin II and Student of the Year 2. The actor has managed to create a space for himself in the hearts of the audience within a short span. And, today is a special day for him as he has turned a year older. Aditya is celebrating his birthday with his loved ones. The actor has also been receiving heartfelt birthday wishes from his close friends from B-Town. His Student of the Year co-actor Ananya Panday has wished him in the sweetest way possible.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Khaali Peeli star shared an unseen photo of herself with Aditya while wishing him. In the picture, both can be seen grinning ear to ear as they pose together. Alongside the photo, Ananya wrote, “Happy bday Adiiii!!!! The sweetest –u deserve all things lovely,” followed by a heart emoji. While the actress is seen posing with her eyes close, the birthday boy can be seen smiling standing behind her back. The click speaks volumes about the bond both the actors share.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s wish below

Meanwhile, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star was recently in the headlines for turning showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week 2021. The actress made heads turn in a boho-chic avatar as she walked the ramp for designer Ruchika Sachdeva.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will next be seen in Puri Jagganadh’s Pan India film Liger alongside South heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda. The upcoming film will release on September 9. Apart from this, she will also be seen with and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s next flick.

