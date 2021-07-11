Ananya Panday shares UNSEEN photos with her late grandmother: Rest in power my angel

In an unfortunate incident, actress Ananya Panday’s grandmother Snehlata Panday passed away on July 10 due to prolonged illness. She was 85. The family including Chunky, his wife Bhavana Pandey along with others were seen for her last rites. Many celebrities also dropped in to offer their condolences to the family. She was a famous doctor. Today, the actress has shared some unseen pictures with her late grandmother. She was very close to her and even called her ‘the life of the family’ in the post.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress wrote, “Rest in power, my angel..when she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red-streaked hair. She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi - I love you so much.”

In the pictures, we can see Ananya's childhood days that she spent with her grandmother. In one of the photos, actor Chunky Panday is also seen with his father and mother.