Ananya Panday shares unseen pics from her look test for Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli; See Post

As Ananya Panday gears up for Khaali Peeli release, the actress went down the memory lane and shared pics from her first look test for the movie.
Ananya Panday might be just two movies old in the industry, but she has successfully carved a niche for herself with her gorgeous looks and impeccable acting skills. In fact, she has garnered a massive fan following who has been eagerly waiting to watch her onscreen once again. And their wait is set to end soon as the Student of The Year 2 actress is finally coming up with her third movie Khaali Peeli. Also starring Ishaan Khatter in the lead, the movie is set to release of OTT platform on October 2.

And while Ananya is looking forward to the release of Khaali Peeli, she shared a beautiful glimpse of her first look test for the movie. In the first pic, the young actress was seen donning a white crop top with denim shorts and was seen clicking a mirror selfie. The next pic features her in a magenta coloured ethnic wear and was seen getting her hair done before the shot. In the caption, “POOJA throwback to the first look test and now the film is releasing in two days.”

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s post for Khaali Peeli:

To note, Khaali Peeli will mark Ananya’s first collaboration with Ishaan Khatter and their new jodi has already been making the heads turn in tinselvile. Helmed by Maqbool Khan, the movie will also star Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead and is bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar. So far, Khaali Peeli trailer had received a decent response from the audience, it will be interesting to see how the movie will fare post release.

