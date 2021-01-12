Ananya Panday shells out major sibling goals as she shares precious throwback pictures with Rysa and Ahaan

Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram handle to share beautiful throwback pictures with her siblings Rysa and Ahaan Pandey. The pictures are indeed unmissable!

Ananya Panday is one of the many Bollywood actors who stay quite active on social media. The Student Of The Year 2 actress often shares throwback pictures with her loved ones on her social media handle. Now, Ananya who shares a great bond with her siblings has recently taken to her Instagram story to share a few unseen precious throwback pictures with her sister Rysa Panday and cousin brother Ahaan Pandey. In the fun post, the trio can be seen posing goofily.

In the photos, the young actress can be seen looking absolutely gorgeous in a bright yellow salwar suit. With her hair open and some colourful bangles, Ananya as always looks stunning, Against the backdrop of a garden, she can be also seen posing candidly for the camera with her siblings Rysa and Ahaan. Meanwhile, Ananya has also shared a cute glimpse of her furry friend on social media.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s latest post here:

Earlier, the actress had shared a glimpse of her Sunday hair oiling session with her beloved mom Bhavana Pandey. Sharing the same, the actress wrote, ‘Sunday Champi’.

On the professional front, Anaya will be seen in Shakun Batra’s next film with , Siddhant Chaturvedi. They had resumed work amid the pandemic for the same. She will also be working on Puri Jagganandh's upcoming film with south superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

She was last seen in Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli sharing screen space with rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter. The actress has also celebrated the New Year with Ishaan in the Maldives.

Credits :Ananya Panday Instagram

