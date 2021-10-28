Ananya Panday to shoot a song for Liger with Vijay Deverakonda today; Reports

Recently, actress Ananya Panday was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in connection with the ongoing Aryan Khan’s drug controversy. The actress had stopped all her shooting to appear before the officials. She was summoned for two days and her laptop was also seized by the officials as reported. Well, now reports are coming in that Ananya has resumed her shooting. The actress was supposed to shoot for a song for her upcoming film Liger co starring Vijay Deverakonda. 

As mentioned in The Times of India, Ananya will resume shooting for the song from today. The shooting began on October 25 but she had to go to the NCB office because of which she did not turn up for shooting. Reportedly, the song has been choreographed by Baba Bhaskar from Chennai. The song shooting is happening in Mumbai itself. Liger is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Dharma Productions, Puri Jagannath and Charmmie Kaur. The action drama was in news for a long time. 

It is worth mentioning here that the film also features Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpandey and Getup Srinu in supporting roles. It is being shot in Telugu and Hindi and will be dubbed in other languages too. Liger was initially scheduled for theatrical release on 9 September 2021, but it had to be postponed.

Coming back to Ananya Panday, she is under NCB scanner after her chats with Aryan Khan surfaced. ANI reports claimed that the actress was grilled by NCB after certain suspicious transactions in connection with WhatsApp chats exchanged with Aryan Khan came to light. Ananya was along with her father Chunky Panday, both the times, when she appeared before the NCB officials.  

Comments
Anonymous : cant dance can't act just Nasha
REPLY 1 17 hours ago
Anonymous : ewww
REPLY 0 17 hours ago
Anonymous : Boycott Bollywood- I don't want my children looking up to these unless no talent idiots!
REPLY 3 21 hours ago
Anonymous : Don't bother shooting dear, you have been boycotted .
REPLY 5 21 hours ago
Anonymous : Aa gaye boycott gang. What will happen with boycott. Nothing just hate will be spread. And in these times hate should be reduced.
REPLY 0 21 hours ago

