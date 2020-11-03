Ananya Panday on shooting amid pandemic for Shakun Batra's next: I realised how much I missed being on set

Ananya Panday recently opened up on shooting for Shakun Batra’s next amid the new normal. The actress recently made her way back from Goa after wrapping up a schedule with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ananya Panday is one of the Bollywood stars who are quite active on social media. The Khaali Peeli actress made her Bollywood debut with ’s Student of the Year 2 along with Tara Sutaria. The film also starred Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Ananya was last seen in Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter. Recently, she was shooting in Goa for her upcoming film, which is Shakun Batra’s next along with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The beautiful actress also celebrated her 22nd birthday on the sets.

Now as per a report, Shakun’s team has wrapped up the two-month shoot schedule, which started in mid-September. Yesterday, Ananya, Deepika, Siddhant and others returned from Goa. Last evening, Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant were spotted by the paparazzi at the airport. Now, in an exclusive interview with ETimes, Ananya opened up on shooting amid the new normal. The actress said that she just returned from Goa after two months where she was shooting for her next film with Shakun Batra.

Ananya explained that she was nervous while shooting for the first time amid the pandemic but revealed that once they started shooting, it was really reassuring for her to see that all the safety precautions were taken. “I realised how much I missed being on set and in front of the camera and I’m really glad that I can get back to work now” Ananya added.

She further stated that she is now looking forward to shooting her next with Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh. When asked about her feelings while shooting amid the pandemic, she said, “It was definitely challenging shooting in the middle of a pandemic and being away from home for two months, but once I’m on set I’m the happiest.”

On celebrating her birthday without her family this year, Ananya said that she got so used to seeing her parents and sister and dogs every day due to the lockdown that it was hard to get used to not having them around on the sets. “And I even celebrated my birthday without them for the first time ever" she concluded. Last night, she headed to attend her best friend Shanaya Kapoor’s birthday after she returned from Goa.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Ananya Panday waves at the paps as she arrives for BFF Shanaya Kapoor's birthday bash

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :ETimes

Share your comment ×