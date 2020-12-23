Ananya Panday showers birthday love on cousin Ahaan Panday with cute PICS; Says 'You know how much I love you'

Ananya Panday is extremely close to her cousin Ahaan Panday and often, the two are seen hanging out together. In a recent post, Ananya showered love on Ahaan and wished him on his birthday.

Actress Ananya Panday is quite active on social media and often, shares glimpses of her fun shenanigans with her sibling Rysa Panday and cousins too on the same. From chilling out with her cousins at home to heading out for vacays, Ananya gives fans a sneak peek of her family time via her Instagram pictures. However, today, she dropped cute throwback photos with her cousin Ahaan Panday to shower him with love on his birthday. Ananya is quite close to her cousin Ahaan and their photos often light up the internet.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ananya dropped two cute photos with her cousin Ahaan on his birthday. In the first throwback photo, we could see the two siblings twinning in white as Ahaan goofed around with Ananya in the same. In another photo from their childhood, little Ananya and Ahaan could be seen sitting with the SOTY 2 star's mom Bhavana Pandey as they chilled together. The cute childhood photo surely will melt your heart.

Sharing the photo, Ananya wrote, "Happy bday Ahaani! You know how much I love you. @ahaanpandayy." The adorable photos of Ahaan and Ananya surely will give you a glimpse of their bond.

Take a look at Ananya Panday's birthday wish for Ahaan:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ahaan's Bollywood debut is awaited. Several rumours have been coming in about it. However, nothing has been confirmed about it. On the other hand, Ananya will be seen next in Shakun Batra's untitled film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film was being shot in Aliabug until the beginning of this month and often, Ananya, Siddhant and Deepika were snapped together on a boat. Besides this, Ananya also has a film with Vijay Deverakonda.

