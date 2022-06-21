Ananya Panday showers birthday love on mom Bhavana Pandey with new PIC: My whole entire universe

Ananya Panday is quite active on social media platforms. Although she is only a few films old, Ananya has found her space in the world of showbiz. She has a huge following on Instagram and she often treats her fans to fun sneak-peeks of her life. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, the Gehraiyaan actress took to the ‘gram yet again and wished her mother Bhavana Pandey on her birthday with an adorable picture.

Some time back, Ananya took to the photo-and-video-sharing site and dropped a new picture as she wished her mom Bhavana on her birthday. In the photo shared by Ananya, one can see her seated with her younger sister Rysa and mom Bhavana. The three ladies looked visibly happy as they posed for a picture together. Sharing this snapshot, Ananya captioned the post with a sweet note that read, “My best friend !! (bear emoji) Happy birthday Mama, you’re my whole entire universe (sic).”

As soon as she shared the photo, it was flooded with likes and comments from fans, followers, and friends. Ananya’s mom also took to the comments section and left a response that read, “Love you tooooooooooo much (slew of red heart emojis)”.

Ananya Panday wishes mom Bhavana Pandey on her birthday

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has Puri Jagannadh’s Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. With Liger, Ananya will mark her debut in the Telugu film industry, while Vijay will be debuting in Bollywood. Ananya will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh, and directed by Singh.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday expresses love for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan family post shoot: 'Packing up at 8 am never felt so good'